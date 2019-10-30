Jennie Lee DeRisio Olson (Taylor) of Grass Valley, CA, died of natural causes on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the age of 86. Jennie was born to parents Annette and John DeRisio on October 10, 1932 in Pullman, WA. She grew up in Lewiston Idaho and attended Lewiston HS Class of 1950. Jennie attended Eastern Washington State University, University of Idaho, Oregon State University, and UC San Diego. She served as a high school counselor and administrator in SJUSD in Sacramento, CA for 25 years. Jennie is survived by her daughters Christi Olson, Teri Olson Zink, and Bridgette Olson; her son Dan Farnsworth; and four loving grandchildren, Joshua, Ryan, Sydney, and Morgan. Jennie was cremated on September 16, 2019. The family will have a private ceremony and scattering of ashes. At Jennie's request, donations can be made to the in her honor. The family is grateful for your condolences.

