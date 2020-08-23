Jennifer Kaye Whitehurst, age 46, died on August 19th, 2020, in Sacramento, CA. She left peacefully, in her home, with her family by her side. Jennifer is survived by her sister, Erin, brother in law Ben, nephews Andrew and Tucker, nieces Makayla, Willow, and Scarlet, of Marysville; her loving dog Bimmer, and cats Simba and Emma. She is preceded in death by her husband Brandon Whitehurst of Antioch CA, mother Joan Edie, of Marysville CA.; her father Winston Edie, of Hayward CA. grandparents Byron and Myrtle Groesbeck, and Winston and Betty Edie of Fremont CA; and her babies Baxter, Bailey and Max. Jennifer will be laid to rest next to Brandon, at a private graveside service in Newton Il. Details for a memorial service in California will be posted on Jennifer's memorial page on Facebook.



