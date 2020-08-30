Jennifer Lee Sullivan, born 10/25/1979 as Harmony Marie Sanchez, departed from this world unexpectedly on July 29, 2020. She passed at home, with the cause of death yet to be determined. Although she had her share of struggles and demons, she will be remembered for her insatiable appetite for life, love, family and friends. She believed in living her life to the fullest and coloring outside of the lines. She was passionate about cooking, boating, partying, riding quads, going to concerts, loving on her family and friends, and so much more. She had the most beautiful smile and a contagious laugh (cute little snort included). She lit up every room she entered. She lit up our hearts. She will be forever remembered by her three moms (Carole, Janet and Pauline), her two dads (Louie and Joe), her sisters (Brittany and Sarah), her brothers (Adam and Shaun) and her grandmothers (Jacquie and Elizabeth), as well as all of her nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong friends. You are gone far too soon, Jenni, and we grieve the loss of you from our lives. We all love you and will miss your crazy sense of humor and that mischievous twinkle in your big blue eyes! Until we meet again...



