Jennifer Lynn (Rokusek) Sevilla, age 52, lost her hard fought battle with MDS, Graf vs Host and AML diseases at UCD Medical Center, Sacramento California on July 12, 2020. She was born on May 24, 1968 in Sacramento, California to Gordon and Kathleen (Richards) Rokusek. Jennifer lived her entire life in Sacramento and attended schools in the Sacramento area including Strauch Elementary, Rio Tierra Junior High graduating from Grant Union High School in 1986. After her first job at a small yogurt establishment at 15- 1/2 and continuing with various jobs including department and shoe stores, she started her real job in 1988 with the State of California beginning with Housing and Community Services and then moved to the Department of Consumer Affairs. She was working at the Board of Pharmacy at Consumer Affairs as an analyst at the time of her death. Jennifer truly loved working and helping people in the public providing them with any assistance she could, taking special care with each person's need. Her co-workers became friends and some became family to her. She had that love of people in her personal life by planning parties for any occasion or event and going to other's parties. She loved to cook, always trying new dishes-some so spicy they burned your mouth, but no one ever went away hungry from her home. She loved water skiing, was an avid Raiders Football fan, shopping, jewelry, the ocean and short trips; adored her two sons who were born in 1996 prematurely, and her pets, especially two of her cats Sky and Kailani. She was looking forward to retiring from the State so she could take 'real' trips with her husband Ed somewhere/ anywhere. Anyone who was touched by her remembers and loves her. Jennifer is survived by her husband, Ed, her brother Robert, sons Lucas and Lorenzo Montoya, parents Kathy and Gordon Rokusek, many aunts and uncles and so many cousins, with many of those cousins she considered her sisters. She was preceded in death by grandparents Bonnie Rokusek and Edward and Mary Ellen Richards. We are planning to have a Celebration of her Life at a later date, when we can all reminisce about having our Jennifer in our lives and honor her. If you wish to make a donation or contribution, Jennifer's charities included the Hydrocephalus Association, Best Friends Animal Society or any local animal rescue group.



