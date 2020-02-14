Jerald Leroy Mason (Jerry) was born on December 29, 1945 in Billings, MT and passed away on February 9, 2020 in Sacramento, CA. Jerald is survived by his loving wife of 43 1/2 years, Victoria Leona Toone Mason; children Jerry Mason Jr. (Christalle), Jeff Mason, Leona Ferreira (John), Stephen Mason (Tracy), Erik Mason (Krystal), and Katie Mason; 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He lived in Sacramento, CA for over 50 years and was an Eagle Scout and a Member of BSA for 66 years. He dedicated his life to his family, friends, and animals. His Mottos were "Be Prepared" and "Kind words only." His infectious smile and laughter welcomed everyone. His Legacy was love. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4-7pm at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA, 916-725-2109). Friends and family are also invited to attend a visitation from 10:30am to 11:15am and his funeral service on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:30am at THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS (751 Rio Tierra Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95833). Interment following at St. Mary's Cemetery, Sacramento, CA. Online condolences may be made at www.pricefuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 14, 2020