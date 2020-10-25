Jeraldine Day
August 3, 1939 - October 17, 2020
Sacramento, California - Our sweet and gentle Jeri passed away at home peacefully on October 17th. Her kind heart and twinkling smile will be missed by all who knew her. Jeri was dedicated to her friends and family and took joy in mentoring others. She is remembered for her sense of humor, thoughtfulness, strength, inspiration, friendships and many other qualities. She was a respected public health educator. Jeri was an excellent musician, writer and photographer. Her adventurous spirit took her exploring throughout the U.S., Canada and overseas.
Jeri bravely faced her diagnosis of pancreatic cancer and opted for maximizing quality of life. She made the most of the extra days she was granted and was appreciative of her "bonus birthday" – the one she wasn't supposed to survive.
She shared 40 years with her best friend & life partner, Carol Hood. Jeri was predeceased by her beloved sister, Judi, and is survived by her stepsister, Barbara; many cherished nieces & nephews and her adopted Hood family.
Donations may be made in Jeri's memory to the Sacramento Children's Home (www.kidshome.org
) to benefit youth graduating from residential treatment. Contact jeridaymemorial@gmail.com for information about a future virtual memorial.