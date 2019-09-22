Of Citrus Heights, CA, died September 2, 2019, born in Houston, Texas, on August 25, 1931, age 88 years. Loving wife of Homer H. Johnson, Sr. Cherished mother of Linda Johnson, Homer Johnson Jr., Kenneth Johnson (Lisa), Glen Johnson, Jerry Johnson (Deborah). Grandmother of Teresa, Lee, Stacey, Nicole, Rachel, Scott, Jessica, Aaron, Dustin, Vivienne, and step-grandmother of Ariel, Josef, Gerardo, Josiah, and great-grandmother of 26 great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to the funeral service on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00am at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA; 916-725-2109) and the reception at 11:30am at the First Baptist Church of Fair Oaks (4401 San Juan Ave., Fair Oaks, CA). Interment following at 2:00pm at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 22, 2019