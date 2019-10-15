Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeri Lee Amstutz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeri Lee Amstutz passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata, Wash., surrounded by her family. Jeri Lee Francis, 67, was born on November 26, 1951 in Sacramento, California where she lived until 2005, when she moved to Ephrata with her whole family. She was a mother, grandmother of three, a loving wife, a friend, and a mentor. Jeri loved doing crafts and sewing for her family and friends. She was a quilter and a knitter. She also enjoyed ceramics and made many beautiful pieces. Jeri donated her crafts regularly to hospitals until she was not able to. She was a dirt track racer and a fan. Her family was involved in racing for many years. Jeri and her sister Teri grew up on the race track and they loved to beat the boys. Jeri retired as a Logistics Specialist Supervisor from the Department of Defense, U.S. Army and Air Force. She had a heart and a home for kids with problem households and she would make sure they stayed in school, had clothes to wear, and food to eat. She also represented them in their legal cases. Jeri loved animals and she had chickens after she moved to Ephrata. She had two dogs - Mitsy and Bailey were her shadows. She also had 4 Hemingway cats. Jeri was married to her husband Patrick for 28 years and together they raised two children - Sabrina Parsons (Cassidy Hurlburt) and Eric Parsons (Annie Chu). Jeri loved her three granddaughters, Lavona, and the twins, Kali and Kamberly. Jeri was preceded in death by her mother, Lavona Francis; her father, Patrick Francis; and her sister, Teri Lyn Francis. A special thank you for all those that have helped Jeri and her family. We will miss you and we will always love you. May you rest in peace. At Jeri's request, there will be no services, but a celebration of her life will be held in the spring.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close