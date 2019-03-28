Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome Bertacchi. View Sign

Jerome Bertacchi was born in Roseville, CA on November 15, 1921 to Ubaldo and Ida Bertacchi. Jerome enlisted in the Air Force in WWII and served his country. Jerome and Phyllis Bertacchi were married at the Davis Monthan Air Force base, Tucson, Arizona in August of 1951. Jerome was one of the founding members of the St Ignatius Church in Sacramento in 1956. Jerome worked at McClellan Air Base in Sacramento, CA as an Aircraft Maintenance Supervisor for SMAMA. He traveled the world supervising aircraft in Vietnam, South America, Thailand and more.In 1987, Jerome and Phyllis retired to travel with their Amateur Radio and Elks Lodge friends in their recreational vehicle. They enjoyed travels throughout the US & square dancing. His survivors include his children, James Doyle of Citrus Heights,CA, Dr Gloria Freeman of Granite Bay,CA and Bryan Bertacchi of Sitka, AK; his Grandchildren, Ann (Doyle) Stevens of Washougal, Washington, Elizabeth "Beth" (Doyle) Rowe of Vancouver, Washington, Jason Bertacchi of Livermore, CA and Dr Kathryn Bertacchi of Atlanta, GA, His Great Grandchildren, include, Aiden Madeline,, Nicholas & Michael & his Sister Theresa Ward of Denver, CO. On Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Noon a Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 3235 Arden Way in Sacramento,California. A reception will follow at a private residence. Internment will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in the St Theresa section in a crypt in a private ceremony. Please email

Jerome Bertacchi was born in Roseville, CA on November 15, 1921 to Ubaldo and Ida Bertacchi. Jerome enlisted in the Air Force in WWII and served his country. Jerome and Phyllis Bertacchi were married at the Davis Monthan Air Force base, Tucson, Arizona in August of 1951. Jerome was one of the founding members of the St Ignatius Church in Sacramento in 1956. Jerome worked at McClellan Air Base in Sacramento, CA as an Aircraft Maintenance Supervisor for SMAMA. He traveled the world supervising aircraft in Vietnam, South America, Thailand and more.In 1987, Jerome and Phyllis retired to travel with their Amateur Radio and Elks Lodge friends in their recreational vehicle. They enjoyed travels throughout the US & square dancing. His survivors include his children, James Doyle of Citrus Heights,CA, Dr Gloria Freeman of Granite Bay,CA and Bryan Bertacchi of Sitka, AK; his Grandchildren, Ann (Doyle) Stevens of Washougal, Washington, Elizabeth "Beth" (Doyle) Rowe of Vancouver, Washington, Jason Bertacchi of Livermore, CA and Dr Kathryn Bertacchi of Atlanta, GA, His Great Grandchildren, include, Aiden Madeline,, Nicholas & Michael & his Sister Theresa Ward of Denver, CO. On Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Noon a Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 3235 Arden Way in Sacramento,California. A reception will follow at a private residence. Internment will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in the St Theresa section in a crypt in a private ceremony. Please email [email protected] Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close