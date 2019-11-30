Jerry Scott passed away on November 25, 2019, at the age of 90. His family was by his side ensuring he was surrounded with love. Jerry was born in Chico, California on September 26, 1929. He is the father of three daughters; Geri Claire, Janet Scott, and Janine Mitchell. He has two granddaughters Ami Jones and Megan Mitchell. He served in the army during the Korean War. After his service, he spent most of his life working as an installer for Western Electric, and took an early retirement so that he could enjoy a quieter life on his acreage in Placer County. Burial services will be private.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 30, 2019