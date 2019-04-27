Jerry passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was born and raised in Sacramento. Jerry retired in 1996 after a 30-year career with Nabisco. He loved spending time with family and friends. Jerry loved traveling, golfing, and camping, but there is no doubt his favorite days were spent at the cabin. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 57 years, MaryEllen, his sons Steve and Rob (Tracy) and his grand daughters Ally and Madie. A celebration of Life will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019, 1pm-4pm at the Dante Club.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 27, 2019