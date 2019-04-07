Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Dean "Bones" Alendal. View Sign

Jerry "Bones" Dean Alendal, 84, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 13, 2019. He was born in Faulkton, South Dakota, on December 21, 1934, to Carl and Phyllis (Ross) Alendal. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sandra (McKeen), his children David and Leigh Ann Alendal, 2 grandsons Daniel and Nathan Alendal and his 3 great-grandchildren Mason, Makayla and Jayce Alendal along with numerous cousins, nephews and nieces around the country and Canada. Jerry, his sister Marcia (Pauls) and parents moved to Dinuba, California to start first grade at Dinuba Grammar school. He graduated Dinuba High Schoolin 1953, where he was given the nickname "Bones" by his many friends and classmates, which he still answered to till his passing. Jerry, was then drafted into the U.S. Army and spent 2 years at Fort Bliss Army base as a radar repair specialist. He was medically discharged after being involved in a vehicle accident in El Paso, Texas, in which he suffered a fractured hip and other related injuries. He then came back to California and spent several years at Reedly and Fresno State colleges studying civil engineering. After college, he went to work with the U.S. Forest Service in Northern California around the town of Dunsmuir. Following that, he worked for the U.S. Department of Interior with the Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Reclamation in Placerville, California. Later transferring to Willows, Ca. where he met and married his wife Sandra Lee McKeen on December 26, 1965. In 1974, Jerry was transferred to Sacramento, Ca. where he subsequently moved his wife and 2 young children,David and Leigh Ann,and resided there for past 44 years. Jerry joined the Masonic Lodge in Dinuba with his father, Carl and raised to Master Mason in 1960. Transferring to the Harding San Juan Lodge he remained a member in good standing till his passing. Jerry was also an avid, but self-admitted "hack" golfer. Heenjoyed helping with his children's Little League Baseball and ASA Softball teams. Jerry was also active as a Scout Master of David's Cub and Boy Scout troops with the Golden Empire Council, Pony Express District. While helping raise his grandchildren, Jerry, took keen interest in their education and after school activities. Jerry also enjoyed old movie and television Westerns for entertainment in his later years. He called them his "shoot'em ups." A celebration of Jerry's life, Masonic Rites and an Anglican service will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Harding San Juan Masonic Lodge, 5944 San Juan Avenue, Citrus Heights, California, 95610-9509. Doors will be open at 12 noon and services will begin at 1:00 pm. Please call the Lodge for reservations (916) 961-3604 and leave your name and how many will be attending, as there will be a reception and BBQ immediately following.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close