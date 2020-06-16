Jerry E. Shapiro passed away at home on June 12, 2020. He was born on September 6, 1948 to Morrey and Belle Shapiro in Los Angeles. He moved to Sacramento in 1985 with his wife Nancy. Jerry graduated from San Francisco State University and received his law degree from McGeorge School of Law in 1989. As a public servant, he dedicated his career to criminal justice reform by defending numerous clients from all over Sacramento County. Jerry was honored and extremely humbled to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Sacramento County's Indigent Defense Panel last year. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hiking, cycling, and kayaking. Jerry's passion for democratic politics began in the '60s when he organized marches against capital punishment at San Quentin prison, fought against tuition hikes for the UC system, and rallied against anti-Semitism. Jerry expected he wouldn't be alive on election day this fall but urged his colleagues and friends to "please vote for the integrity of our laws and our constitution". Jerry is survived by Nancy and his daughters Hannah and Marnie. A private service will be held at the Davis Cemetery District & Arboretum.



