Jerry Enroth, a talented and respected 20+ year English/Liter-ature teacher at Del Campo HS and Sacramento State University, passed away in her home on Jan. 4 at the age of 73. Born in Joliet, IL, Jerry had lived in CA since she was 16. She lived in the Sacramento area for 46 years. She enjoyed the arts, theater and reading, and loved cooking. Jerry was also an avid traveler and loved to visit San Francisco. Jerry was married to Clyde Enroth for 30 years before his passing in 2007. She is survived by her 3 children, Kevin, Brad and Stephanie; 3 stepchil-dren, Katie, Dan and Sarah; and 7 grandchildren. At Jerry's request, no service was held. This summer, she will be honored in one of her favorite places to visit, Florence, Italy.

Jerry Enroth, a talented and respected 20+ year English/Liter-ature teacher at Del Campo HS and Sacramento State University, passed away in her home on Jan. 4 at the age of 73. Born in Joliet, IL, Jerry had lived in CA since she was 16. She lived in the Sacramento area for 46 years. She enjoyed the arts, theater and reading, and loved cooking. Jerry was also an avid traveler and loved to visit San Francisco. Jerry was married to Clyde Enroth for 30 years before his passing in 2007. She is survived by her 3 children, Kevin, Brad and Stephanie; 3 stepchil-dren, Katie, Dan and Sarah; and 7 grandchildren. At Jerry's request, no service was held. This summer, she will be honored in one of her favorite places to visit, Florence, Italy. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019

