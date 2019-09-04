Jerry Hipp

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Hipp.
Obituary
Send Flowers

A lifelong Sacramento resident, Jerry was born to Peter and Mary on 8/23/46 and passed away 7/7/18. Jerry graduated in 1965 from C.K. McClatchy high school and served in the U.S. Army for a few years. He went on to work for Fleming Foods and then the State of CA, where he retired. Jerry was a self-proclaimed "hippie", but also enjoyed golf, watching sports and movies, gambling, and tending to his yard. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bill (Judy). He is survived by his Sister, Rosie (Don), his brother Ron (Helen), numerous nieces and nephews, and friends. A service will take place 9/6/19 at 9:00 a.m. at the National Cemetery in Dixon.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.