A lifelong Sacramento resident, Jerry was born to Peter and Mary on 8/23/46 and passed away 7/7/18. Jerry graduated in 1965 from C.K. McClatchy high school and served in the U.S. Army for a few years. He went on to work for Fleming Foods and then the State of CA, where he retired. Jerry was a self-proclaimed "hippie", but also enjoyed golf, watching sports and movies, gambling, and tending to his yard. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bill (Judy). He is survived by his Sister, Rosie (Don), his brother Ron (Helen), numerous nieces and nephews, and friends. A service will take place 9/6/19 at 9:00 a.m. at the National Cemetery in Dixon.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 4, 2019