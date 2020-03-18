Taken home by our Lord March 6, 2020. He was born October 1, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Hilliard "Bob" and Martha (Rhoads) Center. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Thomas and late wife Yvonne Center. He is survived by his wife Julie A. Center, daughter Dawn Mayer and son Terry Center, grandchildren Jason, Christopher and Holly and great-grandchildren Marcus, Monika, Alyza, Mikayla and Nickolas and a large extended family. Jerry was a proud Army Veteran and Legion of Honor member, a member of many Masonic organizations, including Natoma Lodge, Ben Ali Shrine, multiple Shrine clubs. He was also a Senior DeMolay and an Asst. Master of his sons Boy Scout troop. He was a friend to many, an influencer of others and could pull a prank or joke if you needed a smile. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Northern California Shrine Transportation Fund. Even in death he is looking out for the children.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 18, 2020