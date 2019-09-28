Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry L. Chandler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry L. Chandler passed away on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 at his home in Elk Grove, California. He had battled a bone infection that resulted from a surgery performed in August of last year for an aneurism repair. His wife, Kim, and daughter, Rane Chandler, were right there by his side. He was born in Carthage, Missouri to Pete and Nola Chandler on November 8th, 1942. The family later moved to Chandler, Arizona when he was in the 7th Grade. He attended North Phoenix High School and lettered in basketball and cross country for three years in a row before receiving his high school diploma in June of 1961. In 1962, Jerry joined the US Navy and became a hospital corpsman. Among the 43 students in his class, he was only 1 of 9 students to survive through the Vietnam War. He was classified as a medic for the U.S. Marines and took pride in his service. After his discharge, he started attending classes at Arizona State University as a pre-med major for 2 years, and made the freshman basketball team as a "walk on". In 1981, he went to work for Raley's and was a dedicated employee until retiring in 2004. He helped open the Galt store and was the Assistant Store Director until he retired. During his years at Raley's, he worked in many locations during the years he was employed at Raley's. Jerry's hobby was woodworking and for years, he made beautiful Christmas lawn decorations. He later married the love of his life, Nell Elaine Chandler (Kim) on September 20th 1975 Together, they loved to travel and spent 15 of their later years visiting Hawaii, and numerous countries. The two shared a loving marriage and had recently celebrated their 44th anniversary together. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Nola Chandler, his brother, Stacy Chandler, stepson Jeffrey Walker, and Son-In-Law, Daniel Davis. He is survived by his wife, Kim of Elk Grove, brother, Dick Chandler with wife, Beverly; daughter, Rane Chandler Davis; sons, Phillip Todd Chandler with wife, Tania, and Arron Chandler, all of which reside in Phoenix, Arizona; step-daughter, Angela Fuhs and husband, Dean; stepson, David Walker; and grandsons, Luke Davis, Max, and Jake Fuhs; and Anthony Walker; Great Grandson, Anthony Walker Jr.; granddaughters, Danielle Delionbach of North Carolina, Jessica Davis of Elk Grove, Macy and Julianne Fuhs of Elk Grove, and many brothers and sisters in-law as well as their children and grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are being handled by East Lawn, Sierra Hills on Greenback Lane. Jerry will have a viewing lasting from 10:00 AM until 1:30 PM on October 1st, 2019 with his burial scheduled to follow at 2:00pm. A Celebration of Life will be held on Mon. Oct. 21, 2019 11:00 AM at the St. Peters Lutheran Church. After the Celebration, a reception in honor of Jerry will be held at the family home.

