Jerry Lee Goodman
Jerry Lee Goodman was born on March 13, 1945 in Los Angelos, California. He passed away on April 13, 2020 at his home in Roseville, California after a long battle with cancer. Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wilma Goodman, his three daughters Jamie Kelley, Kelly Wood, Amanda Meredith and ten Grandchildren. After graduating from Downey High School, Jerry moved to Sacramento, California. He became a police officer for the Sacramento City Police Department. He worked there for ten years. For the past 45 years Jerry worked as a general contractor building custom homes. Jerry was an avid golfer. He was a member of Sierra View Country Club. He also attended Destiny Christian Church for many years. A celebration of life will be held once restrictions are lifted due to Covid 19.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 3, 2020.
