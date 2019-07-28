With a heavy heart we announce the passing of Jerry Lee Wilson on July 7, 2019 at Kaiser Roseville. He was a resident of Citrus Heights. He retired from the USCW Local 8 after 42 years. He leaves behind a daughter Claudette Wilson, a sister Sharon Ormonde, two granddaughters & two great grandsons & numerous nieces & nephews & his girlfriend of 25 years Linda Thompson. Preceded in death by his mother Waneva Sheppard, his father Woodrow Wilson, his brother Larry Wilson & his son Albert Dennis Wilson. At his request, there will be no service.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 28, 2019