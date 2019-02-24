Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Piper Enroth. View Sign

Jerry Lynn Fitzer, born November 7, 1945 in Joliet, Illinois, passed away January 4, 2019 in Carmichael, California. After a family move to Orange, California in the 1960s, Jerry married Donald F Piper and moved to Carmichael in 1973. Having started her college education in southern California, she continued that education through her Masters in Sacramento, while being a wonderful mother to Kevin, Bradley and Stephanie. Jerry taught English at Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks from 1985 to 2000; she also taught at Sacramento State University, the last several years while at Del Campo, and then after, retiring about 5 years later. She especially loved teaching English Lit. While at Del Campo, Jerry and fellow teacher, Jim Jordan, started the Del Campo Shakespeare Marathons, lasting from 1990-1997; they raised over $20,000 to help rebuild the Globe Theatre on its original site in London. The teachers and 37 students traveled to London in 1997 for the grand opening, seeing the first official performance in the theatre: "Henry V" starring Mark Rylance. Jerry and Clyde A Enroth married in 1987 in the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, Italy; Jerry was thrilled to receive flowers from the mayor of Florence. They stayed yearly at Pensione Bencista overlooking Florence, and also traveled frequently around the world, from Hong Kong to the Panama Canal. A lover of all things Italian, Jerry was known to weep at Puccini's "o mio babbino caro" or a perfect porcini mushroom risotto. To her friends, Jerry was fun, intelligent, kind and thoughtful, and a gourmet cook. She shared her loves of teaching, traveling, and cooking with everyone. She was a loving, caring, selfless person. Jerry is survived by her twin sister, Terry Lynn, 3 children, and 7 grandchildren. She is mourned and missed immensely by many friends, colleagues and students, locally and all over the world, her Enroth family in Oregon, and her beloved Corgi, Hillie.

