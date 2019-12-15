Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry R. Carpenter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CMSgt Jerry R. Carpenter, Born 9-14-50 in Stockton, CA to Rose and Delos Carpenter passed away on December 5th, 2019 at age 69. CMSgt Carpenter was the Senior Enlisted Individual Mobilization Augmentee assigned to the Aircraft Management Directorate, McClellan AFB, CA. Jerry was stationed throughout the world proudly serving in the U.S. Air-force for 28 years. Jerry was also in federal service as an Aircraft Weight and Balance Technician at McClellan AFB, an analyst for the California Department of Public Health, and the Training Program Manager for the Crisis Line and Services Division of the Family Service Agency. This is where he met his wife Vicki in 1997 who volunteered for the suicide prevention crisis line. He adored his wife, Vicki, and spoiled her to no end. Jerry and Vicki loved to travel and traveled much of the world mostly through cruising. They were by each other's side until the day he died. Jerry was diagnosed the Summer of 2018 with stage IV lung cancer despite never smoking a day in his life. Jerry enjoyed fishing and collecting tools and spent many hours dabbling with projects such as leather crafting, woodwork, and making fishing lures. Every morning you were sure to witness him finishing crossword puzzles. He enjoyed cooking and we will miss him preparing our morning breakfasts. Everyone who knew Jerry loved him and recognized he was a man of the utmost character. He had a great sense of humor and we will miss his funny comments and laugh. The family is grateful for all the years they had with Jerry and will forever keep his memory alive. Jerry was preceded in death by his brother John Carpenter. Jerry is survived by his wife Vicki, step-daughter Lorie Weldon, her husband Steve Weldon, step-son Jim Rhodes, grandson Zack Weldon, son James Carpenter, wife Jodie, grandson Daniel, Aunt Teresa Richichi, nephew Bryan Carpenter, and many loving cousins. Arrangements for a celebration of life with military honors are planned for a later date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 15, 2019

