Jerry Tom Newton passed away with his wife Judy by his side on June 3, 2019. He was born December 6, 1942 in Canyon, Texas to Opal (Creighton) & Thomas Larkin Newton. He is survived by his wife Judy, sister Joyce Kennedy (Rex) and two nephews. He graduated from Big Spring High School in 1961 and had life-long friends & buddies some who had been together since first grade. Jerry went back to Texas most every year to visit his sister, classmates and/or attend reunions. In 1965 he graduated from North Texas State University with a BBA degree. In 1967 he entered the USAF & was honorably discharged in 1972 as a Captain and Aircraft Maintenance Officer for the USAF F-111 at Nellis AFB in Las Vegas, Nevada during the Viet Nam war. After military service Jerry had two careers. From Las Vegas he moved to Sacramento to accept a promotion as Assistant Manager of a New York Life Insurance Company office. There, he earned a Certified Life Underwriter designation. After many years his interest in cars drove him to become a Mercedes-Benz salesman at Von Housen Motors, from which he retired in 2001. Shortly after arriving in Sacramento, Jerry met Judy at a tennis club where they both belonged. They were married on a deck overlooking the Pacific Ocean at the Highlands Inn in Carmel and were happily together for 43 years. Retirement years were spent enjoying tennis, golfing, motorcycling, Cowboy action shooting, landscaping, kayaking, snow skiing, reading, entertaining, playing bridge, traveling all over the west visiting National Parks and friends, & cruising in Alaska and the Mediterranean. Jerry especially enjoyed over 20 wonderful years at their chalet overlooking Lake Tahoe in Crystal Bay, Nevada. Jerry was liked & loved by many & was known for his gentle demeanor, modesty & impish sense of humor. Special thanks to caregiver Teresa Weber for the TLC she provided Jerry whenever called upon and to Mike Luking, Arny Labbe, friends & family. A Celebration of Jerry's Life is scheduled at 11 am Wednesday, July 10,2019, at Greenhaven Lutheran Church, 475 Florin Road, Sacramento, Ca 95831, with a light luncheon immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry's name to the Del Oro Caregiver Resource Center, 8421 Auburn Boulevard, Suite 265, Citrus Heights, CA 95610.

