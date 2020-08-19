Jesse Macias passed away the morning of July 18, 2020 at the age of 81 years old. At home with his wife by his side. Preceded in death by his parents Luz and Cleto Macias and first wife Hope. He is survived by his wife of 21 years Margaret. Sons: Christopher (Rebecca) and Patrick (lzumi). Stepchildren: Theresa (Greg) Radke and Mike (Catherine) Hernandez. Including eight grandchildren. After his discharge from the Army, he went to work for the State of California. He worked in different departments and retired from the Department of Developmental Services as Assistant Director. Working for the State of California for 38 years. He enjoyed playing tennis and driving his beloved Porsche. Upon retiring he added traveling and visits to the casinos to the list. His smile and humor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to COVD-19. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory. To Del Oro caregiver resource center and Alzheimer's Association
.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 19, 2020.