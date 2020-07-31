1/1
Jesse Y. Espinoza
Jesse Sr. passed away on the morning of July 12, 2020 at the age of 75. Jesse leaves behind his daughters Margaret, Jessica, Priscilla and sons Jesse, Raymond & David; brothers Alfred, Frank, Larry, Anthony and sisters Josie, Frances, Marlene & Linda. He also leaves behind numerous Grandchildren and Two Great Grandkids. Jesse was born on April 3, 1945 in Brady Texas. Jesse was a brilliant artist and carpenter. Burial will be held August 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sacramento Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Celebration of Life at a later Date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 31, 2020.
