Jesse Sr. passed away on the morning of July 12, 2020 at the age of 75. Jesse leaves behind his daughters Margaret, Jessica, Priscilla and sons Jesse, Raymond & David; brothers Alfred, Frank, Larry, Anthony and sisters Josie, Frances, Marlene & Linda. He also leaves behind numerous Grandchildren and Two Great Grandkids. Jesse was born on April 3, 1945 in Brady Texas. Jesse was a brilliant artist and carpenter. Burial will be held August 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sacramento Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Celebration of Life at a later Date.



