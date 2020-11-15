Jessica Galdiano

January 20, 1943 - November 12, 2020

Sacramento, California - Jessica sadly passed away at the age of 77 on November 12, 2020. Jessica was born in San Antonio, TX. She was one of four children of Jesus Galdiano and Victoria (Hope) Torres. Jessica loved music and dancing. Even in her ripe age, she could still dance with the best of them. She also enjoyed being with family. She always had a full house, and helped anyone in need, no matter what, despite limited resources. Jessica is famous for her fantastic chicken enchiladas, chile colorado and was one of the best tortilla makers around. Her son would joke with others that the best restaurant in Sacramento was Jessica's. :) She was well loved by everyone that knew her, even if you knew her for a short while. Jessica was a single mother of 7 children: Jesse (deceased), Mark, Angie, Teresa, Rosie, Javier and Lupe. She also has 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was a great mother and friend. She will be missed dearly.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store