Jessie Elizabeth Church
Jessie Elizabeth "Liz" Church passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her home in Rescue, California. Liz was born February 4, 1934 in York, Maine, to Ralph and Mildred (MacKenzie) Garoutte. The family moved to Hawaii when Liz was 2 years and then to San Francisco, CA in 1953. Liz married Jerry Gilmore September 12, 1953. They had 3 sons before divorcing in 1967. Liz worked for Blue Shield of California for 28 years. In 1971, Liz married Dale L. Church. They made their home in Daly City, CA until retiring in 1989, moving to Rescue, CA, shortly after. Liz was preceded in death by her husband Dale in 1997, her parents, 2 sisters, 1 granddaughter and 1 stepson. She is survived by 2 sisters, 1 brother, sons Charles Gilmore, Darrell Gilmore and Mark Gilmore, stepsons Elmer Dale Church and Allan Church, numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. No services will be conducted at this time. Interment will be at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 2, 2020.
