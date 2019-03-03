Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Jeanne Aasen. View Sign

Jessie Jeanne Aasen, 98, of Antelope, CA, passed away February 10, 2019, with family by her side. She was born to Elmer Horace and Martha Freda Barney on December 5, 1920, in Belvedere, Illinois. Jeanne graduated from Orange High School, Orange, CA, and received a BA in History and English from University of California Berkeley, CA, in 1941. Jeanne married Fred A Willers in 1945 and they lived in Rio Linda, CA. Jeanne was predeceased by her loving husband in 1947. In 1949 she married John K. Aasen and remained in Rio Linda until 1954 when they relocated to Trinidad, CA. Upon retiring in 1984, the Aasens lived happily for 23 years at Trinity Lake, CA. Jeanne is survived by 5 children. Freddie Lamb of Bandon, OR, Sandra Watson of Redding, CA, Vickie Aasen of Antelope, CA, Kelley Aasen of Santa Rosa, CA, and Patricia Spore of Elverta, CA. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Jeanne was a distinguished school librarian at McKinleyville High School. She passed her appreciation of literature to all of her children and leaves behind beautiful memories of storytelling, traveling extensively in Europe, Mexico, Egypt, and sailing through the Panama Canal on her 95th birthday. A memorial is planned for March 9, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Elverta at her daughter's home, 7630 Ranch River Drive. The family requests that people make donations in support of McKinleyville High School Scholarship Fund in lieu of sending flowers. Online condolences can be made at

