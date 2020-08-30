August 2, 2020 Our Dear Mother/Grandma Jessie went to be with our Lord August 2nd. She was the best wife to our Dad/Grandpa Al. She loved in the most caring and giving manner. She always thought of her family first. She missed her husband so much since his passing in 2006. She spoke of Al often. Jessie was born in Sacramento and remained a resident all her life. She was a devote Christian. She attended Trinity Lutheran School in Sacramento and later became a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for over 65 years. She loved the Lord and lived a life that reflected her faith. She instilled the love of God in all her children and grandchildren. She had a determination and strong will that she used to support her family that she loved beyond measure. She always faced life's challenges with a positive attitude; nothing, no nothing, could stop her. She taught us to positively persevere, never give up and always move forward. She demonstrated caring for others in a very generous manner. She taught us how to care for others. Jessie was an active volunteer in numerous service organizations over the years and always kind and respectful of others. Thank you God for Jessie, our Mom and Grandma. We miss her so much. We know that she has been welcomed to Heaven by you. We know you have prepared a wonderful mansion for her. We are thankful that she is with you, Dear Lord. We are thankful that she is back together with the love of her life, Al. We will carry on and do our best to make our Mom/Grandma Jessie proud until that day when we are united in Heaven. We look forward to going to her mansion for Sunday dinner. We love you Mom/Grandma Jessie.



