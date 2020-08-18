Born January 24, 1944 in Los Angeles, CA. Passed away August 8, 2020. He leaves his life-long love, Diana, beloved wife of 56 years; four children and their spouses; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister Sally Valdespino; and sister-in-law Deborah Visintin. Jay served four years in the U.S. Air Force and had a 35-year career as an auditor at the California State Board of Equalization. No in-person services will be held. St. Clare Catholic Church in Roseville will host a virtual mass with an intention in Jay's name on Saturday, August 22, at 5:00. Remembrances may be made to Sutter Care at Home (hospice) Attn: Gift Processing. P.O. Box 160045, Sacramento, CA 95816



