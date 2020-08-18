1/1
Jesus "Jay" Castillo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born January 24, 1944 in Los Angeles, CA. Passed away August 8, 2020. He leaves his life-long love, Diana, beloved wife of 56 years; four children and their spouses; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister Sally Valdespino; and sister-in-law Deborah Visintin. Jay served four years in the U.S. Air Force and had a 35-year career as an auditor at the California State Board of Equalization. No in-person services will be held. St. Clare Catholic Church in Roseville will host a virtual mass with an intention in Jay's name on Saturday, August 22, at 5:00. Remembrances may be made to Sutter Care at Home (hospice) Attn: Gift Processing. P.O. Box 160045, Sacramento, CA 95816

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved