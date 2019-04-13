Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesus Maldonado "Jess" Ramirez. View Sign

Jesus (Jess) Maldonado Ramirez, 94, passed away on March 20, 2019. Born in Los Angeles, Jess moved with his family to Sacramento as a young man. Leaving Sacramento High School when WW II broke out, Jess enlisted in the US Navy to serve his country between 1942-1945. His tour of military duty included combat in the south Pacific. After the war, Jess married his wife of 72 years, Violet (Vi) Mary (Franco) Ramirez, obtained his High School diploma, and became employed with the Southern Pacific Railroad. Over the next 20 years, Jess and Vi raised a family of 4 children. During this same period, Jess and Vi took care of Vi's mother and helped to raise Vi's sister's family. If that were not enough, Jess still found time to volunteer his services to the Lions Club of Sacramento helping others he didn't even know. Jess was a dedicated and disciplined family man with a strong work ethic, working multiple jobs while raising his family so as to insure no one in his family went without any necessity. Jess is survived by his loving wife, Violet; his four adult children, Mary, Dolores, Tim and Jim; 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; and, 1 great, great grandchild. Jess was predeceased by one grand child. His family prays he will rest in peace since he certainly earned it in this life. A private service for Jess for his immediate family will be held at St. Joseph's Chapel at St. Mary's Cemetary.

