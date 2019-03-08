Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesusita Ramírez "Jessie" Duran. View Sign

On March 1, 2019, Jessie Duran passed away at the age of 96 years. She was born on January 28, 1923, in El Paso, Texas. Jessie will be forever remembered by her surviving children, Virginia Brush, Julie Compian, Gary Duran and Diane Perez, and by her sister Rosita Lorta. Jessie will also be forever remembered by her 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Augustine Duran, daughters Theresa Gill, Emily Heavens and son Augustine Jr. Duran. In keeping with the wishes of the family, services and burial will be private. A "Celebration of Life" will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jessie may be made to Meals-On-Wheels of America or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

