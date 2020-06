Or Copy this URL to Share

Great great Grandmother Jewel Lean Irons, 93, died at home, after a short illness, surrounded by family. Sacramento long time resident and retired CA Dept of Corrections employee touched so many. You are invited to the viewing Sun, June 14th 12 - 5 pm at East Lawn, 9189 E. Stockton Bl, Elk Grove CA 95624



