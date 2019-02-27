Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jill Anne Richards. View Sign

Jill Anne Richards, 85, passed away on 21 February 2019 in Sacramento. She was the beloved wife of Don Richards. Friends for 70 years, they had been married for 63 years. Born in East Dulwich and raised in Upper Norwood, London, England, she was the daughter of Charles and Marjorie Castle. Having lived through the bombing of London in World War II, she nevertheless had fond memories of her youth, visiting her beloved Devon and cycling around Southern England. A devoted wife and mother, she worked as a secretary and editor in various fields, but was happiest at home taking care of her family. As adventurous newlyweds, she and her husband emigrated first to Canada and then to the U.S., following their dreams and work, eventually counting over forty "permanent" homes, and amassing a wealth of friends. She loved to knit, to sew, to read voraciously and do crossword puzzles. She wrote a novel, traveled with her family, and spent countless hours each December preparing traditional English Christmas foods for family and friends. She had a deep and simple faith in Christ and was known for her kindness and elegance, her gentleness and wit, and for her bravery in the face of adversity. She is survived and dearly missed by her husband, Donald, her four children, Rev. Mark Richards of Sacramento, Adam (Nessa) Richards of LaGrange, Georgia, Nicholas (Jessica) Richards of Sacramento, Andrew (Jennifer) Richards of Milton, Georgia, and her four grandchildren, Luke, Landon, Lila and Sierra. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Brian Castle, of Cirencester, England. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00am at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church, 1817 12th Street, Sacramento. Visitation with a rosary will be held on Sunday, March 3, from 5:00-6:00pm, followed by a Vigil for the deceased at 6:00pm, also at Saint Elizabeth. Interment will be at Saint Mary Cemetery.

