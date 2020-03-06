An avid genealogist Jill never stopped searching for ancestors and sharing found info with family members. She lived in Hawaii for 23 years and came home to Sacramento in 2005 where she lived ever since. Jill had many interest most recently enjoying her roses and painting a variety of subjects and landscapes. Jill Baker was the daughter of William and Marylou Baker, and sister to Jack all of whom preceded her in death. Her sisters Janet Scheffer, Jean Hellstrom, and Judi Arnold, her nieces and nephew, Rachel Baker, Sara Brooks, Katie Nivens, Audrey Hellstrom, Mary Hellstrom, Brandy Whitten and Richard Scheffer. Great nieces and nephew Evelyn and Axel Ginsburg and Lucy Nivens who remains. She married Curtis Ching in 1993. She will be remembered as a funny and compassionate woman who led a life of adventure and passions and who loved her husband Curtis Ching very much.

