Service Information W.F. Gormley & Sons 2015 Capitol Ave Sacramento , CA 95811 (916)-443-6513

Jimmie (Jim) Allen was born on September 23, 1947, in Concordia Kansas. He passed away January 15, 2020, in Davis California after a short illness. Jim was the second child of Verne and Leola (Johnson) Allen and survived by his brother Francis (Geri), sister Debrah (Eldon) and two nieces, Melanie (Matt) and Andrea (Jason) plus four grand nephews and nieces, Julia, Joseph, Aubrey and Lowell. Jim grew up in Citrus Heights and Fair Oaks, California, graduating from Bella Vista High School, class of 1965 where he excelled at track and field. Following a short period of employment at McClellan Air Force Base, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps in August, 1966. Trained as a scout-sniper, Jim served in Vietnam, where he was severely wounded in action by gunfire in August 1967. As a Purple Heart veteran, Jim was very proud over his entire lifetime to be a Marine and will be laid to rest in his full dress uniform. Following his discharge from the Marine Corps, Jim developed an interest in photography. He earned an Associate of Arts degree from American River College in Sacramento CA and a Bachelor of Professional Arts degree from the Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, CA. Jim moved to Dallas, Texas, where he embarked on a very successful career as a professional photographer. He earned a Master of Professional Arts degree from the Professional Photographers of America, and opened and ran his own studio (Jim Allen Photography). Specializing in portrait and wedding photography, Jim's business thrived for 23 years. During his career he mounted numerous exhibitions of his work and also founded the Texas Institute for Photographic Studies, where he passed on his photographic talent and skills to many others. Jim acquired a love for cycling and over a three year period, rode his bicycle the entire length of Route 66, Chicago to Los Angeles, taking photographs as he went. These photographs were later exhibited as "Route 66, My Two Lane Love Affair" at the Whidbey Panoramas Gallery in Whidbey, Washington. He also returned to Vietnam, where he joined a bicycle tour. He spent some time in the area where he was wounded and actually had lunch with the retired colonel who had led the enemy battalion when he was wounded. Upon retirement, Jim moved to Seattle, Washington, mainly in search of cooler weather. Over years he mounted four photographic exhibitions and taught numerous photographic workshops. In 2013 Jim moved to Davis, California to become part of the University Retirement Community, and to be closer to his family. Jim was a talented, gifted photographic artist and a man of good humor who will be remembered and cherished by all who knew him. Funeral services will be held at W.F. Gormley and Sons, 2015 Capitol Ave., Sacramento, at 10:30 a.m., January 29th. An internment service with military honors will follow on that same day at the Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California, and a celebration of life reception, location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.

