James David "Jim" Sweeney, 72 peacefully passed away at his home in Granite Bay, CA on Saturday, September 7, 2019 after a long period of illness. The youngest son of H. Otis Sweeney of Ft. Bidwell, CA and Sarah M. Sweeney of Covelo, CA, Jim was born on February 27, 1947 in Oakland, CA and was raised in Richmond, CA. Jim graduated from DeAnza High School in 1964 and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy. After leaving the service, he married his wife of 49 years, Patricia S. (Mecham) Sweeney. After marrying in August 1970, Jim graduated from California State University, Hayward. Jim would go on to work for Longs Drug Stores eventually retiring as a vice president of the company in Davis, CA. Jim will be remembered for his unique sense of humor, dry wit, and his humble, yet confident nature. Jim was a talented and creative cook and family always looked forward to Christmas dinners and summer BBQ's. Jim also enjoyed projects in and out of the home as he and his family moved to Santa Rosa, CA and Granite Bay, CA. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Sarah, sister Barbara, and many aunts and uncles. Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia, his 2 sons, Michael (Aleyda) and David (Kim), 4 Grandchildren and brother Tom (Anita). Family services will be held privately.

