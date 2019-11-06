Jimmie, 76, passed away quietly on Nov. 2, 2019. His helping hand was felt throughout the family and neighborhood. He loved everything about cars, including watching Nascar, fixing cars, and talking about cars. Jimmie's love for his family and extended family in the community will be always be remembered. Survived by children Jimmie Jr., Brenda, Bridge, Corvin (Danice), Jamie (Kishaun), and Shirley (Randy); siblings Joe, Josie, Jeanette, and Leslie (Rose); many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Jean and Roy brown, wife Brenda, son Jevon, brothers Kenny and Andre, and sister Ja. Visitation will be on Thurs, Nov. 7, 4-7pm., Morgan Jones Funeral Home, 4200 Broadway. Service will be held at Comeback Christian Center, 1399 Florin Road, Sacramento on Fri, Nov. 8 2019, at 11am., immediately followed by the burial at Camellia Memorial Lawn, 10221 Jackson Road.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 6, 2019