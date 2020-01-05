Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy J. Marshall. View Sign Service Information North Sacramento Funeral Home 725 El Camino Avenue Sacramento , CA 95815 (916)-922-9668 Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmy's book opened on July 9, 1925 in Bolivar County Texas. She was born in the library room on top of a hill known as the "Chisum-Waide" Ranch. She lived there until graduating college. In the early 1940's she moved to San Francisco and married Pete Marshall, a career Navy man. So began their travels throughout the country. In 1962 they finally made Sacramento, Ca, their permanent home. In addition to raising 3 daughters Jimmy was a professional seamstress, photographer and quilter. She also made beautiful wedding and theme cakes for family and friends. Besides her family her other passion was Genealogy. She was the family historian and worked for over 50 years eventually tracing the family roots as far back as the 1200's. Quite a labor of love. Gracefully, in her own home surrounded with LOVE Jimmy's book gently closed on December 29, 2019 due to complications of a stroke. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Pete Marshall, daughter Shirley Barron & grandson Mark Barron. She is survived by daughters, Niki Cordy (Jerry), Anne McCabe (Jerry). Grandchildren Kim Hill, David Barron (Mari), Eric Ehly (Deana), Neal Ehly (Erin), Brett McCabe (Amanda), Marc McCabe (Amber), and Jayme McCabe. She was G.G. to 12 great grandchildren & 4 great, great grandchildren. Special "thank you" to caregivers Dita, Imelda and Hospice. She will be dearly missed, forever loved and always in our hearts. Services to be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 am at North Sacramento Funeral Home. 725 El Camino Ave. In lieu of flowers remembrances' In her honor may be made to SPCA, Hospice or .

