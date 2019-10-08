Jin Gar Wong passed away on October 1, 2019 at the age of 104. He is survived by his children: Margie, Nancy, Bill, Norma (Robert), and Eddie; grandchildren: Michael (Penny), Debbie (Kevin), Cindy, Mark (Azmun), David (Jill) and Angela and great grandchildren: Brandon, Tyler, and D.J. Family and friends are invited for visitation in the Garden Chapel at Sacramento Memorial Lawn, 6100 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, Ca. 95824 at 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on 10/ 9/ 2019 and the service will be held in the Garden Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on 10/10/2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ACC Care Center, 7801 Rush River Dr., Sacramento, Ca. 95831.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 8, 2019