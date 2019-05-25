Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann Bates Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jo Ann Bates Anderson passed away peacefully at home in Woodland CA, with her loving husband, Robert "Andy" Anderson, at her side on May 12, 2019 from ALS. Jo Ann was born on September 20, 1948, to Arthur and Marjorie Bates in Glendale CA and grew up in Pleasant Hill. Jo Ann went on to earn a degree in Business Administration from CSU Northridge and later moved to Sacramento CA where she met and married Andy in 1988. She worked in administration and office supervisory positions before retiring from the San Juan Unified School District in 2003. Jo Ann was an active member serving and singing in the choirs at St John's and St Luke's Lutheran churches in Sacramento before joining the Lutheran Church of the Incarnation in Davis where she served as Church Council Secretary. She also served on various committees and sang in the choir. Jo Ann loved music and singing. She was a member of the Woodland Chamber Singers. In addition to her passion for serving and helping others in need, she loved nature, hiking, camping and traveling. Jo Ann was predeceased by her father, and is survived by her rie, her sister Judy (Joe) Kula , her brothers Richard (Joanne) , Ronald and Thomas (Debbie) . Jo Ann was an Aunt and Grand Aunt to fourteen nieces and nephews. Jo Ann was a loving and caring Step-mother to Roger (Amele) ,Kellie, Sandra, Curtis (Meghan) and grandmother to six grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2:00 pm at Lutheran Church of the Incarnation, 1701 Russell Blvd, Davis CA. Remembrances may be sent in lieu of flowers to any organization of your choice.

Jo Ann Bates Anderson passed away peacefully at home in Woodland CA, with her loving husband, Robert "Andy" Anderson, at her side on May 12, 2019 from ALS. Jo Ann was born on September 20, 1948, to Arthur and Marjorie Bates in Glendale CA and grew up in Pleasant Hill. Jo Ann went on to earn a degree in Business Administration from CSU Northridge and later moved to Sacramento CA where she met and married Andy in 1988. She worked in administration and office supervisory positions before retiring from the San Juan Unified School District in 2003. Jo Ann was an active member serving and singing in the choirs at St John's and St Luke's Lutheran churches in Sacramento before joining the Lutheran Church of the Incarnation in Davis where she served as Church Council Secretary. She also served on various committees and sang in the choir. Jo Ann loved music and singing. She was a member of the Woodland Chamber Singers. In addition to her passion for serving and helping others in need, she loved nature, hiking, camping and traveling. Jo Ann was predeceased by her father, and is survived by her rie, her sister Judy (Joe) Kula , her brothers Richard (Joanne) , Ronald and Thomas (Debbie) . Jo Ann was an Aunt and Grand Aunt to fourteen nieces and nephews. Jo Ann was a loving and caring Step-mother to Roger (Amele) ,Kellie, Sandra, Curtis (Meghan) and grandmother to six grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2:00 pm at Lutheran Church of the Incarnation, 1701 Russell Blvd, Davis CA. Remembrances may be sent in lieu of flowers to any organization of your choice. Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close