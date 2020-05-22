Our community lost a truly spectacular woman. Jo Ann (Zaharris) Kuphaldt passed peacefully into the arms of the Savior, surrounded by her loving family in Fair Oaks, CA on May 9, 2020. Jo Ann was born on January 23,1932, on a farm in Pleasant Plain, Iowa. She was the oldest of four children born to Salome Catherine Weiskircher and Adam Edmond Zaharris. Her family moved to California in 1938, when Jo Ann was 6 years old. She married Richard Ronald Kuphaldt on June 28, 1952. Rich and JoAnn moved to Fair Oaks, CA, in 1968 to raise their ten children. Richard passed away 11 years ago. Jo Ann is survived by her ten children: June Kuphaldt of Sacramento, CA; Rita Burnop of Citrus Heights, CA; Jim Kuphaldt of Yuba City, CA; Patricia Jones of Cedar Crest, NM; Joseph Kuphaldt of Fair Oaks, CA; Harold Kuphaldt of Fair Oaks, CA; Ken Kuphaldt of Fresno, CA; Mary D'Amour of Meadow Vista, CA; Ann Quevedo of Nipomo, CA; and Bill Kuphaldt of Carson City, NV. Jerry Zaharris of Gardnerville, Nevada, is her only surviving brother. Her brother's Stan and Bob Zaharris passed away before her. She will be greatly missed by her 10 children and their spouses, 24 grand children, 10 great-grandchildren, many friends and fellow parishioners at Divine Savior Catholic Church in Orangevale, CA. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with. To share memories go to www.mountvernonmemorialpark.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 22, 2020.