Jo Carroll (Jakobitz) Thorstad

Jo Carroll Jakobitz Thorstad born August 5, 1949 passed away on March 7, 2019 after a short illness. Carroll is survived by her daughters: Christine Gaultney, Cher Spurgeon; brothers: Allen & Eric Jakobitz, Sister Lugene Meadows, 9 grandchildren, 4 great grand children and many nieces and nephews. Please come celebrate Carroll's life on April 12th 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Springview Hall, 5480 5th St, Rocklin, CA 95677.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 24, 2019
