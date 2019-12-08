Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Frederick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Age 71, died surrounded by friends and family on November 22, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. Her heroic battle against Multiple Myeloma was waged for over 4 years. Her immune system was so compromised that she was unable to conquer pneumonia and kidney failure. Her devoted husband, Claude E. Finn, III was by her side throughout all aspects of her varied treatment processes. Jo and her fraternal twin Anne were born on March 4, 1948 in Stockton, CA. Their parents Jane and Francis Frederick and their youngest sister Paula predeceased Jo. She is survived by her sisters Anne and Patricia Frederick, and her husband Claude Finn, III. Jo began her 35 year career with the State in 1977. She started with the State Department of Social Services (DSS). She spent ten years as staff to the Legislature. She returned to DSS where she served as Deputy Director of Legislation and Deputy Director of Community Care Licensing. She made the world a brighter place by planting sunflowers and daffodils in the alleyways of her neighborhood so everyone could enjoy them. Her garden at Sea Ranch provided peace and tranquility to all that visited there. Jo loved her neighbors on Markham Way, and they loved her. Funeral services are private. Jo had a commitment to the needs of foster youth. Contributions can be made to The Jo Frederick Memorial Scholarship fund for Foster Youth at

