Joachim (Joe) Daehling, 82 years old, born in Koblenz, Germany, passed away of neuro endocrine cancer on November 28, 2019 in Elk Grove, California. Growing up in Germany, he studied agriculture and spent a year in Sweden as an exchange student on a large dairy. He served one year in the German Army and in 1960, followed his dream to America. Upon arrival, he worked on farms in South Dakota and the Sacramento Delta. He volunteered for the US Army and served for three years. He returned to California and worked as a mechanic for Frank Cate Ford in Elk Grove. In 1964, he married June Neuharth. Evenings and weekends he worked on his father-in-law's ranch in Florin. Ever ambitious, he rented more and more land. In 1973, he became a full-time farmer and rancher when, together with June's father, Emil Neuharth. Joe and June bought the ranch on Grant Line road. In 1982, he sold his cattle and converted to a Thoroughbred boarding facility. At the same time, he obtained his Real Estate License, and worked 30 years for Steele Realty. Joe was also a member of the Sacramento County Farm Bureau and served on its Board. He rode his beloved palomino horses in the Sacramento County Sherriff's Posse for 9 years, the highlight of which was riding with the Posse in a Presidential Inaugural parade in Washington DC and the California Rose Bowl Parade. When no longer able to ride horses, he began driving carriages. He was an active member of the Antique Carriage Club, and the club's president for many years. For 40 years, with the help of his family, he enjoyed hosting an annual Carriage Drive on the beautiful ranch. Among his other accomplishments, Joe established Big Oak Nursery and a wine grape vineyard. Joe felt he had led a successful life. He leaves his wife, June of 56 years, two daughters, Joanna Nelson (Bruce), and Julia Oldfield (Justin) and four grandchildren, Nicholas, Jacob, Jackson and Jillian who called him "Opa". A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Elk Grove on January 17 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Elk Grove Historical Society or the Strauss Festival of Elk Grove.

