Our beloved mother Joan A. Saetes passed on January 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born to Peter and Chrissa Antoniou on October 22, 1933 in Fresno California. Married Mike N. Saetes and moved to Sacramento California in 1955. Mike and Joan had 2 sons with their families. Nicholas and Karen Bizeau Saetes. Granddaughters, Anastasia S. Ortiz and Neeka S. Bedford. Peter and Kirstin York Saetes. Granddaughters, Sophia, Sasha Gagner, Victoria Tumino,Christina, Christian, Cameron York. Great granddaughter Isabella Corn. Joan was a talented artist and was featured at the Crocker Museum several years ago. She was a tireless volunteer at the Annunciation Greek Church, especially with the Annual Food Festival and many other Philoptochos fund raising events. A life time member of the Mercy Hospital Guild, she served as Chairperson of Decorations for several Headdress Balls and was also a member of The Sacramento Symphony League. Family and friends are invited to attend Trisagion Services on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 5:30 pm at the Nicolette Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home, 5401 Flosom Blvd, Sacramento, Ca. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 614 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento, Ca at 10:00am. Donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Church Philoptochos, 616 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento, Ca 95819.

5401 Folsom Blvd

Sacramento , CA 95819

