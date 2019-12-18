Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Adele Meek. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Adele left this world peacefully early Sunday morning, the 15th of December, at Mercy General Hospital with family at bedside. She was afflicted with multiple medical illnesses over the past several years, some of which were precipitated by Rheumatic Fever as a child, and which had grown progressively worse in the past year. "Dell", her childhood nickname, was born in San Fernando, Trinidad and emigrated to Canada in the early 1960's. She attended nursing school there, while working part time, and then transferred to Evangel College in Springfield, Missouri in the mid-60s. On graduation she was accepted to the graduate psychology program at the University of Missouri before leaving to marry her life partner, Michael Meek in 1967. They savored the joys of New Orleans for six months as Mike completed medical school, and then moved to San Francisco where they spent five years at the height of the Summer of Love, living not far from the Haight-Ashbury. In 1972 they embarked to Nazareth, Ethiopia as volunteers for AmDoc, an organization matching professionals to medically underserved international areas in need. Joan spent time counseling the families of hospitalized patients while, at the same time, sustaining Mike's culinary needs with trips to the local Farmer's Market, which she greatly enjoyed, and which resulted in evening meals equal to New York's finest restaurants. Joan lived with her family in Sacramento in the same house in the Land Park area for 42 years, only ten years less than the duration of her marriage. She was a mother terrene, ever tending, mending, and soothing two infants, then toddlers, and then teens, nourishing, nurturing and supporting them and husband, Mike. She was an inspired artist with her own home studio, and a chef majestic. She particularly enjoyed gardening, and especially loved caring for her Anthurium Lilies, Orchids, Hibiscus and Roses year around. Though she couldn't swim, catch a ball, or ride a bike, she was a rabid sports fan. However she could stay on a horse and in her younger years enjoyed riding and hiking on the family ranch in Anderson California. Joan was quite active as a school parent, President of the Brookfield Parent's Association, and active with the Jesuit High School Mother's Club and Christmas Tree Lane. She was equally engaged as a mother with Indian Guides, Cub Scouts, and Boy Scouts. Up until her health deteriorated, she was also very active with local food closets, and with her church, Centennial United Methodist Church, a faith that has helped sustain her throughout her life. She was the light of her family's life which will be only slightly dimmed by virtue of the memories she leaves. The family would particularly like to extend their sincerest appreciation to the nurses, physicians and case manager of the intensive care unit at Mercy General for their thoughtfulness, empathy and competence during her brief stay on the unit. It will be warmly remembered. Joan is survived by her husband, Mike, her two children Joanna Meek (New York City), and Jason Meek (Happy Valley, California) and by her grandson, Luke Doyle-Meek. She also has two living brothers, Anthony Boodhoo (Canada), Ken Boodhoo (Florida), and two surviving sisters, Indrani Gleave (England) and Hannah Mapstone (England). She was preceded in death by two sisters, Lyn Wicks and Carol Robertson, and by her parents James and Ivy Boodhoo of San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago. A memorial service will be held at the Centennial United Methodist Church, 5401 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento on Monday, December 30th at 11 am followed by lunch. Though Joan was active in local charities, given her love for flowers they would be more than welcome.

