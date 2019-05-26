Joan B. Knox of Sacramento, CA passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was born on February 5, 1952, in Memphis, TN. Joan worked for the State Controller's Office for 28yrs. She is survived by her daughter Sherray Jones(Leonard), three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, one sister, three brother, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Memorial Service will be held on Thurs., May 30, 2019 at 11AM at Morgan Jones Funeral Home, 4200 Broadway. Interment Private.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 26, 2019