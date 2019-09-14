Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Brett Larson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan passed away at age 80 on August 30, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. In her final days she was surrounded by her loving family and friends. An avid reader, Joan's passion was learning. She spent her career in Early Childhood Education and retired as an instructor for the Los Rios and Sierra Community College districts. As anyone who knew Joan can attest, she never met a stranger. She made friends with everyone. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Ludwig and survived by her children Linden (Ryan), Greg (Susan), Doug (Janis), and Liz; her grandchildren Brant (Kathye), Mark (Tami), Chris (Zephyr), Jen (Justin), Brandon, Brian (Nora), Eric (Lisa), Angelina, Athena, Matthew, and Juan; and her great-grandchildren Brookelyn, Zowi, Jordan, Mia, Lily, Owen, Kaylee, and Andrew; along with a large extended family and her dearest friend Josie. A celebration of life will be held on October 27, 2019. Please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Snowline Hospice or a charity of your choosing.

