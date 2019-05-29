Joan Carol Walthoff (1941 - 2019)
Obituary
Joan Carol Walthoff Born: May 2, 1941 in Sacramento Ca. Death: May 14, 2019 in Carmichael, Ca. High School: Norte Del Rio: attended up to 9th grade She was a Manager for a hardware store, for 25 years. Pre Deceased by: Father and Mother Clarence & Lola Oltmer Husband Larry Dean Walthoff Brother Gary Oltmer grandson Brian Young She had four children Jean Wells, Debra Young, James Walthoff, Deanna Gil 11 grandchildren 27 great grandchildren 2 great great grandchildren Service will be held on Friday May 31, 2019 at 12:00p.m.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 29, 2019
