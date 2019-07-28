Joan Carroll Benjamin was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 8, 1935. She passed away on July 5, 2019. She lived and went to nursing school in San Diego, CA. She and her family moved to Orangevale in 1967. She worked at Roseville Hospital as an RN in Pediatrics and Operating Surgery. She is survived by her son, Steve Benjamin (wife, Melissa); daughters, Dawn Benjamin and Stacey Bittner. Also, her grandchildren; Aaron Benjamin, Robin Conway, Maddie Benjamin Abruzzini and Melanie Benjamin Cowan. As well as her great grandchildren, Logan, Ryanne, Isabella and Alfred. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

